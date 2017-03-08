Dumervil Released, Says ‘I Will Never Forget My Time As A Raven’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After being released by the Ravens Wednesday, outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil penned a message to the organization and its fans.
I want to thank Steve Bisciotti, Ozzie Newsome, Coach Harbaught, Coach Wink, Coach Drew Wilkins, my teammates and the Ravens fans for my experiences on and off the field and all of the relationships I was able to establish over the last four years. I also want to thank everyone that works tirelessly behind the scenes at the Ravens for everything you guys do to make this such a first-class organization. Although we didn’t reach our ultimate goal of winning a championship, I will never forget my time as a Raven.
Much love & respect,
Elvis Dumervil
Dumervil, who has played for the team since 2013, battled a foot injury for the first two months of last season, recording three sacks in eight games. He previously played for the Denver Broncos.
The move will save Baltimore $6 million in cap space.
