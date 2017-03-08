Former Maryland Delegate Indicted For Bribery, Wire Fraud

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Maryland Delegate has been indicted on charges for reportedly accepting bribes and stealing campaign funds.

Michael Lynn Vaughn was indicted on eight counts. He resigned less than an hour before the 2017 General Assembly convened its session back in January.

If convicted, Vaughn faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for the conspiracy; a maximum of 10 years in prison for each of four counts of bribery; and a maximum of 20 years in prison for each of three counts of wire fraud.

He was a Maryland State Delegate from January 2003 until January 2017, representing District 24, and was the Deputy Majority Whip and a member of the Economic Matters Committee.

Vaughn is accused of take bribes from former Prince George’s County Liquor Board member and later, Chief Liquor Inspector, David Dae Sok Son, and liquor store owners Young Jung Paig and Shin Ja Lee.

He is accused of taking more than $10,000 in bribes, and stealing thousands from campaign funds.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)