Fourth Resident Dead After Assisted Living Facility Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fourth person has died following last week’s fire at the “Kozy Kottage” assisted living facility in northwest Baltimore.
This is the thirteenth fire fatality in Baltimore this year.
There were seven occupants inside the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to all seven out; six from the first floor and one from the second floor.
Two were pronounced dead shortly after the fire, while the third person died as a result of the fire over the weekend.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the identities of the deceased have yet to be released.
