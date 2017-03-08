Man Arrested After 22-Mile Police Chase From Laurel To D.C.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 48-year-old Laurel man is in custody after a 22-mile chase that began in Laurel and ended in D.C. Tuesday.

Laurel Police say an officer recognized the suspect’s white SUV and tags from a separate Laurel incident that occurred on February 18.

Police attempted to stop the SUV at 11:49 p.m. but the driver fled. Officers pursued the vehicle onto I- 295. United States Park Police joined the chase at that point.

The pursuit ended in the 2900 Block of P Street, SE and the suspect was apprehended.

The suspect now faces numerous traffic and criminal charges.

His name is not being released at this time. He will be taken to the Prince George’s County Detention Center for a Bond hearing with the Court Commissioner.

