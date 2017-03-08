Maryland Democrats To Plan For Planned Parenthood Funds

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Leading Maryland Democrats are supporting legislation for funding Planned Parenthood because of concerns that the federal government will cut family planning funds.
House Speaker Michael Busch joined other lawmakers Wednesday to express support for continued family planning services in the state. Busch says the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act in Washington could cut family planning services that help 25,000 women in the state.
The speaker says the Maryland measure would direct $2 million in the state’s Medicaid budget to family planning, as well as another $700,000 from the state’s general fund.
Sen. Nancy King says funding for Planned Parenthood isn’t just about abortion. The Montgomery County Democrat says it provides mammograms, family planning, checkups and other critical needs.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)