Orioles Agree To Terms With 20 Players On One-Year Contracts

March 8, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Joey Rickard, mlb, Spring Training, Trey Mancini

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced they have agreed to terms with 20 players on one-year contracts:

RHP: Parker Bridwell, Dylan Bundy, Oliver Drake, Jason Garcia, Mychal Givens, Joe Gunkel, Jesus Liranzo, Logan Verrett, Tyler Wilson, Mike Wright, and Gabriel Ynoa

LHP: Jayson Aqunio, Richard Bleier, Donnie Hart, and Chris Lee

INF: Trey Mancini

OF: Dariel Álvarez, Joey Rickard, Anthony Santander, and Aneury Tavarez.

With these moves, all players currently on the Orioles 40-man roster are now signed for 2017.

