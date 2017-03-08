Orioles Agree To Terms With 20 Players On One-Year Contracts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced they have agreed to terms with 20 players on one-year contracts:
RHP: Parker Bridwell, Dylan Bundy, Oliver Drake, Jason Garcia, Mychal Givens, Joe Gunkel, Jesus Liranzo, Logan Verrett, Tyler Wilson, Mike Wright, and Gabriel Ynoa
LHP: Jayson Aqunio, Richard Bleier, Donnie Hart, and Chris Lee
INF: Trey Mancini
OF: Dariel Álvarez, Joey Rickard, Anthony Santander, and Aneury Tavarez.
With these moves, all players currently on the Orioles 40-man roster are now signed for 2017.