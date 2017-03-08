Panthers’ Luke Kuechly Talks Ed Block Courage Award

The Carolina Panthers’ Defensive Player of the Year Luke Kuechly joined Scott and Jeremy to talk about receiving the Ed Block Courage Award, free agency and more.
The Ed Block Courage Award is an annual award presented to selected players in the NFL, who are voted for by their teammates as role models of inspiration, sportsmanship, and courage. Linebacker Kuechly was the winner for the Carolina Panthers.
In 2013, Kuechly became the youngest recipient of the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in its history. On September 10, 2015, Kuechly signed a 5-year, $62 million extension with the Panthers, becoming the NFL’s highest-paid middle linebacker by annual average salary.
Kuechly was named to his third straight Pro Bowl, third straight first-team All-Pro, and was ranked as the seventh best player on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2016.