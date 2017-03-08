Police Investigating Burglary At Ripken Stadium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department is searching for those responsible for a burglary at Ripken Stadium.
Police say the burglary was reported on March 2, after someone broke into a detached stadium garage and temporary storage units during the overnight hours.
Police were told that more than $5,000 in clothing and equipment was stolen, and most of the stolen items can only be bought at the Ripken Stadium.
The picture below is an example of items that were stolen, and the public is asked to be on the lookout for these items being sold at flea markets or anywhere besides Ripken Stadium.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at (410) 272-2121 and ask to speak with Detective Divel.
