Victim In Critical Condition After Shooting On Charm City Circulator Bus

March 8, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Charm City Circulator

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting on a Charm City Circulator Bus Wednesday afternoon that left one person in critical condition.

The shooting was reported near S. Broadway and Gough St., just before 2:50 p.m.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old man on a Charm City Circulator Bus with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.

The shooter fled the scene on foot heading east on Gough St., towards the Perkins Homes.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

