Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Prom Dress Guidelines Lead To Body Shaming Accusation

March 8, 2017 8:09 AM

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois high school is being accused of body shaming after releasing guidelines on how girls should dress for the prom.

Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford has issued a 21-page rule book — complete with pictures — on what is and isn’t acceptable at this year’s prom.

But the guidelines have ruffled feathers with a line that reads: “Some girls may wear the same dress but due to body types, one dress may be acceptable while the other is not.”

Body image and media expert Robyn Goodman of the University of Florida tells the Rockford Register Star that line supports discrimination and body shaming because girls don’t have a choice on how their bodies are made.

Boylan President Amy Ott told the newspaper the guidelines are meant to help girls, not hurt them.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia