Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Sheriff: Md. Officer suspended for ‘disgusting’ Facebook comment

March 8, 2017 12:50 PM

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — A law enforcement officer in Maryland has been suspended after he was accused of posting an insensitive comment on Facebook about two teenagers who were killed in a crash last week.

Authorities say Officer Robert Glover of the Charles County Sheriff Office used a profanity and wrote “shouldn’t have been driving that fast” on his personal Facebook page.

The post was referring to 17-year-olds Colin Bipat and Desmond Cook, who were killed in a crash in Waldorf, Maryland, on Friday after striking a light pole.

An 18-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said in a statement Monday that Glover has been suspended pending further administrative actions. Berry called the comment “disgusting” and says Glover has apologized on Facebook.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia