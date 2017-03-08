Showdown at the White House: Cummings & Trump Meet

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings went head to head with President Donald Trump Wednesday to figure out a way to combat the sky high prices of prescription drugs.

Many wondered when this meeting would take place. President Trump criticized Congressman Cummings just a few weeks ago.

The sit-down lasted a little more than an hour. Cummings said the president is on top of it and “he gets it,” in regards to prescription drug prices.

“This meeting was first talked about when I ran into the president at his inaugural luncheon,” Cummings said.

The head-to-head showdown between the Baltimore native and our nation’s leader drew cameras from all over.

Wednesday’s meeting stems from President Trump’s promise that he would support efforts to stop the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs.

A problem Congressman Cummings said has long crushed American families and seniors.

“This has become the number one health issue for most Americans,” Cummings said.

Life saving medications that some just can’t afford anymore.

“More and more people are saying they cannot afford the price of their prescription drugs,” he said.

A statement that’s echoed by Dr. Redonda Miller, president of Johns Hopkins Hospital, who was also in the meeting.

“This is one of the most important issues faced by our patients and our community,” Miller said.

Cummings said their proposal is centered around all prescription drugs in the Medicare program, an issue he believes the president is on top of.

“It’s absolutely clear he’s aware of the issue and all aspects of it,” Cummings said.

Cummings was asked whether his perception of the president has changed.

“I’m having faith right now but we’ll see,” he said.

Trump said back in December that the pharmaceutical industry is getting away with murder. He pledged he would bring down drug prices.

