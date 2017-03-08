Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

State Sen. Richard Madaleno Considering Run for Governor

March 8, 2017 8:44 PM
Filed Under: Sen. Richard Madaleno

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland state Sen. Richard Madaleno says he’s considering running for governor.

The Montgomery County Democrat said Wednesday he is giving some thought to running for the Democratic nomination next year to take on Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

He says he believes Maryland needs “an optimistic vision for rebuilding” the state.

Madaleno has been a senator since 2007. Before that, he served a term in the House of Delegates starting in 2003.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamanetz also are considering a run. Former NAACP head Ben Jealous also is thinking about running for the nomination.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

