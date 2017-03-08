Way Back Wednesday: Walt Williams

Walter “The Wizard” Williams was a sharpshooting 6’8″ forward/guard at the University of Maryland from 1988 to 1992.

When Williams arrived at Maryland, the Terps were on the verge of receiving major sanctions from the NCAA due to violations committed by Lefty Driesell’s successor, Bob Wade, that would lead to his resignation. Williams chose to remain at Maryland and play under new coach Gary Williams.

As Rob Long said, “he became a hero when he decided to stay. You don’t see that type of loyalty often.” Williams said, “I wanted to stay home and play in front of my family and friends and, number two, I had this overwhelming sense of wanting to be Len Bias.” Williams began his Maryland career only two years after the death of star Len Bias.

Williams was on the Associated Press All-America Second Team as a senior at Maryland in 1991–92, averaging a school-record 26.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 steals.

He also scored 20 or more points in 19 straight games and broke Len Bias’s single-season point total record at Maryland by chalking up 776 points as a senior.

Williams was then selected by the Sacramento Kings in the 1992 NBA draft and went on to play 11 seasons in the NBA.

