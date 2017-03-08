Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Weather Blog: Another Mild March Day

March 8, 2017 9:25 PM By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Another mild March day as we reached the mid 60’s.

Another mild day will be on tap tomorrow, then clouds will increase and temperature will begin to fall back.

On Friday morning some rain and even snow showers are possible and in some places along the Mason Dixon line, an inch of wet snow is possible.

Clear and very cold air will move in at night. Cold air remains all weekend, but it should be a dry weekend as well. Stay warm, especially this weekend!

