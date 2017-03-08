WEATHER BLOG: Wind Provides ‘Audio-Illusion” This Morning

Hi Everyone!

I have been calling this morning a “audio-illusion.” For good reason, and I think it is quite accurate. You’ve been hearing the wind howl all night. In your mind you know it is early March. As you approach the door you hunker down for a WIND CHILL. And then…..no wind chill. It sounds cold but temp overnight has remained almost 20° above normal. And through this day we will, even behind the cold front that swept across the region, remain mild. Today’s high 64°, just a bit down from yesterday’s 70°. YES colder air is on the way but it will take a day to really sink in. When it does come to visit make friends with your coat again. And this we will discuss tomorrow, AND have what should be the pretty definitive talk about potential weekend snow. Two possibilities which RIGHT NOW, don’t look as bad as could be. More so a pain in the barometer than a real issue.

Meanwhile enjoy, all be it windy, another mild day.

MB!