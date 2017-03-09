2 Arrested In Molotov Cocktail Arson

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Two people have been arrested after officials say they attempted to catch a house on fire in Salisbury.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office tells local media that 38-year-old Netisha Black and 62-year-old Gregory Wilson tried to detonate a Molotov cocktail on Feb. 12 next to a Salisbury home.
According to a statement, the homeowner found the device burning next to his home. Fire investigators later determined the attack was the result of a family dispute.
Black and Washington are charged with two counts of manufacture, possession and distribution of a destructive device, as well as other offenses. It’s unclear if either has an attorney.
