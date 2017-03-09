Assange Speaks After WikiLeaks Releases Alleged CIA Hacking Information

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange held an online press conference Wednesday after Wikileaks revealed information about the Central Intelligence Agency’s purported hacking tools.
Assange says his group will work with technology companies to help defend them against the CIA cyberespionage toolkit, saying, “we have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have, so that fixes can be pushed out.”
WikiLeaks published thousands of purported secret CIA files on Tuesday allegedly detailing hacking tools the government employs to break into users’ computers, mobile phones and even smart TVs.
The documents describe alleged tools for bypassing or defeating encryption, antivirus tools and other protective security features that are used to keep the private information safe.
In a brief statement provided to CBS News Thursday, a CIA spokesman reiterated the agency’s criticism of Assange, saying he is “not exactly a bastion of truth and integrity. Despite the efforts of Assange and his ilk, CIA continues to aggressively collect foreign intelligence overseas to protect America from terrorists, hostile nation states and other adversaries.”
