At Least One Critical Injury Reported After Bus Accident

March 9, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: bus crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least one person was critically injured after a bus crash in Anne Arundel County Thursday afternoon.

Few details have been released at this time, but Russ Davies with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department reports a bus and another vehicle were involved in the crash near Curtis Bay.

The type of bus involved has not been released at this time.

Davies confirms at least one person was critically injured, and they have not yet been transported from the scene near Fort Smallwood and Energy Parkway.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

