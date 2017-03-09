Chick-Fil-A Helps Employee Whose Home Was Burglarized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chick-Fil-A cooked up a special surprise to help one of their employees.

When Chick-Fil-A employee Emmett Parham lost nearly everything, his restaurant stepped in, going above and beyond to help him.

Several weeks ago, Parham’s home was burglarized. His co-workers and friends came together for a “spirit night” to help out.

The Chick-Fil-A in the Eastpoint Mall was overflowing with customers Wednesday, who all lined up for what’s not on the menu.

Several hundred people attended the “spirit night,” where a portion of the proceeds were given to Parham.

“My Chick-Fil-A family came together to show me some love,” said Parham.

The restaurant hosted a surprise “spirit night” to support Parham after his house was burglarized.

Thieves stole personal belongings and a large part of his savings that was stashed inside a container.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m grateful,” said Parham.

When the community heard about Parham’s troubles, word spread quickly.

People filled the fast food restaurant to give back to a person who embodies the Chick-Fil-A philosophy: treating everyone like family.

“We greet people, because we get all walks of life,” said Parham. “So you have to always remember to treat people the way you want to be treated and to always show love.”

Parham has been a part of the Chick-Fil-A family for eight years.

