Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Correctional Officer Suspended After Roadside Shooting

March 9, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Maryland State Police, Route 340

JEFFERSON, Md. (AP) — West Virginia officials say a correctional officer has been suspended without pay after Maryland State Police say he shot another man during a road rage incident.

Media outlets reported Wednesday that the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says the correctional officer has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Police say no one has been charged at this time.

Police say two men driving on U.S. Route 340 near Jefferson on Tuesday got into an argument, pulled over and got out. As they argued, police say a 26-year-old Martinsburg, West Virginia, man, shot the other man, a 52-year-old from Sharpsburg, in the thigh and foot. Police say the wounded man was flown to a Baltimore hospital, but his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia