Fire Crews Working Multiple Acre Brush Fire In Baltimore Co.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews are working to put out a brush fire in Baltimore County Thursday afternoon.
The Baltimore County Fire Department reports the two-alarm brush fire in Randallstown, near Powells Run Rd., has spread to approximately six acres.
Firefighters say the flames spread quickly as a result of the dry, windy conditions. There are no fire hydrants nearby, so crews are having to use a tanker truck operation.
Units from Carroll and Howard County are assisting.
Residents are being told to avoid Marriottsville Rd. between Hernwood Rd. and Howard Co. line, and Liberty Rd. between Deer Park Rd. and Powells Run Rd.
