Harford Co. Student’s Tweet Catches the Eye of Hillary Clinton

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A note passed between two Harford County students has gained steam across social media — eventually landing on the desk of one of the biggest names in politics.

It’s carrying a discussion on women’s empowerment in some of our youngest leaders.

Almost every one of us was once guilty of passing notes in class but very few can say one of those notes was read and shared by Secretary Hillary Clinton.

From a classroom in a Harford County elementary school to the Twitter feed of a political trailblazer.

A note passed between fourth graders Seeley and Maya has gone viral.

“I think it’s important for girls to know that they’re just as smart as boys and they can do anything if they put their minds to it,” Seely said.

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Retweets Harford County Student

After class, Seeley and Maya’s teacher found this note under a desk, reading:

“Do you want to join a club for female empowerment? We are the leaders!”

“It just seems so real and inspiring,” says Elly Zupko, the teacher’s friend, who was the first to put the photo on Twitter.

“To know that this is the kind of thing that’s on girls’ minds is inspiring. It’s concerning, but it’s something to pay attention to,” she said.

The message resonated nationwide. Since Monday, it’s been viewed more than 6 million times.

“I remember writing notes in fourth grade. I never wrote a note like this, though,” Clinton said.

Giving a shout out at an International Women’s Day event.

“Those words from a girl no more than 9 or 10 in our own country brought a smile to my face,” she said.

“It was exciting because she’s my role model and she’s a very strong person,” Seeley said.

At a time when women worldwide have rallied to have their voices heard. It’s not lost on the fourth graders that girl power matters, too.

“It helps girls, you know, just be independent and strong,” Maya said.

The Female Empowerment Club is in the works at Seeley and Maya’s school and they plan to meet once a week.

The club will center around stem skills, plus arts and religion.

