Hogan Announces Technology Infrastructure Upgrade

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced an initiative to upgrade technology infrastructure for Maryland government agencies.
Hogan said Thursday that the federal government has awarded the state nearly $200 million for the initiative. The Maryland General Assembly last week voted to authorize $14 million to enable the state to access the money.
The governor says the cloud-based data repository will transform the state’s ability to deliver services to state residents. It will enable different agencies to better communicate with each other.
Hogan says the first phase will enhance collaboration between the Maryland Department of Human Services and the state health department. Other departments will follow.
The governor says his administration started focusing on the need to revamp the state’s technology infrastructure after the 2015 unrest in Baltimore.
