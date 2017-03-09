‘Is This Your Stuffed Dog?’ Md. Transportation Authority Asks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is looking for the owner of a stuffed dog found on I-95 southbound prior to the Fort McHenry Tunnel.
The posted about the toy on their social media pages Thursday.
“The nice employees of the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) picked me up and have been more than kind,” the Facebook post reads. “I was able to ride in one of their big yellow trucks with the flashing lights. They even offered me some cereal, but my last attempt at eating that stuff resulted in me being in a dryer for 30 minutes. If you know me and hopefully want me back, please contact the MDTA Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 410-537-1000.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook