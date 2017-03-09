Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Mom Who Spoofed Pregnant Giraffe Livestream Gives Birth

March 9, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: April the giraffe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina mom whose impression of a livestreamed pregnant giraffe at an upstate New York zoo was viewed more than 30 million times on Facebook has given birth.

Erin Dietrich posted a Facebook Live video of herself Saturday walking around a bedroom wearing a giraffe mask and showing of her pregnant belly. The video mocks the ongoing YouTube livestream of a pregnant giraffe named April at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Millions of people have watched the stream over more than two weeks awaiting the birth of April’s fourth calf.

Dietrich beat her to the punch Wednesday night by giving birth to an 8-pound, 2-ounce boy named Porter. She brought the giraffe mask to the hospital and posed holding her newborn.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Linda Christman says:
    March 9, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Congratulations and God Bless!!!!!!!! ❤

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia