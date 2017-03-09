No. 3 Seed Maryland Set For B1G Tournament In D.C.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland men’s basketball team is set for quarterfinal action of the 2017 Big Ten Tournament Friday at 9 p.m. at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.
Maryland enters the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 3 seed after defeating Michigan State on a Melo Trimble game-winning three-pointer with 1.1 seconds to go last Saturday in the regular season finale at XFINITY Center.
Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, the Terps have boasted a third seed or better each season.
Since joining the Big Ten Conference for the 2014-15 season, Maryland leads all conference schools with a .775 overall winning percentage.
Head coach Mark Turgeon has guided the Terps to three consecutive 24-plus win regular season performances. He is the first coach in Maryland men’s basketball history to lead three teams to 24 or more victories in the regular season.