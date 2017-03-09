Police: Carjacking Suspect Left Behind Clue To $6,000 Violin

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A carjacking suspect helped police track him down after investigators say he left behind his driver’s license inside a stolen vehicle and a pawn receipt for an expensive violin.

Police say 27-year-old Michael Rothenberg was arrested Monday on armed robbery and armed carjacking charges.

Authorities say Rothenberg stole a Lexus from a woman at gunpoint in Rockville last week. Inside was a $6,000 French-made violin.

Days later, police say Rothenberg robbed a 7-Eleven and a gas station before wrecking the Lexus and fleeing in another carjacked vehicle.

Inside the Lexus, police say they found Rothenberg’s driver’s license and a receipt showing the violin had been sold to a pawn shop for $200. It was recovered and returned to its owner.

It’s unclear if Rothenberg has an attorney.

