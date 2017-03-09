Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Ravens Re-Sign Brandon Williams; Highest Paid NT In NFL

March 9, 2017 9:18 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Brandon Williams

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Ravens announced they have re-signed nose tackle Brandon Williams.

The deal is reportedly worth $54 million with $27.5 million guaranteed, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, making Williams the league’s highest-paid nose tackle.

The 28-year-old defender has been one of Baltimore’s most consistent players over the last three seasons.

The Ravens freed up the cash to keep Williams by releasing outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil and defensive backs Shareece Wright and Kendrick Lewis.

The Ravens expect to hold a press conference with Williams at the Under Armour Performance Center on Monday, March 13.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia