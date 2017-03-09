Ravens Re-Sign Brandon Williams; Highest Paid NT In NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Ravens announced they have re-signed nose tackle Brandon Williams.
The deal is reportedly worth $54 million with $27.5 million guaranteed, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, making Williams the league’s highest-paid nose tackle.
The 28-year-old defender has been one of Baltimore’s most consistent players over the last three seasons.
The Ravens freed up the cash to keep Williams by releasing outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil and defensive backs Shareece Wright and Kendrick Lewis.
The Ravens expect to hold a press conference with Williams at the Under Armour Performance Center on Monday, March 13.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook