Weather Blog: Sunny Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High pressure builds to the south through Thursday. Weak low pressure will pass through the area later Thursday night into Friday and Canadian high pressure will build overhead Friday night into Saturday.
Low pressure may impact southern portions of the area late Saturday into Sunday. Another low pressure system may impact the Mid Atlantic beginning Monday afternoon. Winds are increasing. Abundant sunshine will continue today.
There is a chance for light snow accumulation on grassy surfaces during the predawn hours of Friday. Road temperatures will be too warm to support frozen precipitation.
