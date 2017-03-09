Woodhead, Jefferson Are Two Big Additions For Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are already making moves as free agency begins.
The Ravens have reportedly added running back Danny Woodhead to Baltimore’s offense, which after the departure of fullback Kyle Juszczyk, will be helpful.
Woodhead is apparently healthy after missing most of last season with a torn ACL.
Another rumored addition to the team is safety Tony Jefferson. With the signing of Jefferson, the Ravens may have one of the best safety pairings in the league in 2017 and beyond.
Jefferson was the sixth-highest graded safety in the NFL last year, per Pro Football Focus.
Baltimore has also reportedly retained backup quarterback Ryan Mallett.
No contracts can be signed until the new league year opens at 4 p.m. today, and the team has not officially confirmed any the moves.