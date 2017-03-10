22-Year-Old ‘Bucket List’ Cat From Baltimore Dies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Tigger,” the Baltimore kitty who fulfilled a bucket list with the family that saved him from Towson Veterinary Hospital after he was forfeited by previous owners, has died.

He was 22 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart to announce that our Tigger suddenly passed away Friday night,” his family wrote on his Facebook page, which has more than 25,000 fans, on March 6. “Late Friday night he started getting wobbly and would fall over… I picked him up and put him in my arms and he started his INFAMOUS purring…. less than 30 seconds later our baby passed in peace.”

Adriene Buisch, marketing coordinator at Charm City Veterinary Hospital and former Ravens cheerleader, told our media partners at The Baltimore Sun in December 2015 that it wasn’t too long after they adopted their geriatric cat in February of that year that they learned his kidneys were failing and he had a tumor.

So they vowed to make his final months — which turned out to be two years! — great ones. They took him traveling, including to the beach! He was often sent gifts from his fans all over the country and the world. Most importantly, he spent his final years in the company of a loving family, which included a kitty brother, Stuart.

