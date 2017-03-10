Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

AG Frosh Announces Md. Will Join Lawsuit Opposing New Immigration Ban

March 10, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Immigration Ban, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced Friday plans to join Washington State’s lawsuit against President Trump’s immigration ban.

He released the following statement:

“President Trump’s second executive order is still a Muslim ban.  The Administration persists in an effort to implement a policy that is inhumane and unconstitutional, but also makes us less safe, not more safe. It makes us less competitive and sends a message to the most talented academics, scientists and engineers around the world that they are not welcome.  It will harm Maryland’s universities and our economy.  It is unwise, illegal and un-American.”

On Monday, March 13, Attorney General Frosh will formally join Washington State, along with other states, in the suit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia