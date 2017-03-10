AG Frosh Announces Md. Will Join Lawsuit Opposing New Immigration Ban

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced Friday plans to join Washington State’s lawsuit against President Trump’s immigration ban.
He released the following statement:
“President Trump’s second executive order is still a Muslim ban. The Administration persists in an effort to implement a policy that is inhumane and unconstitutional, but also makes us less safe, not more safe. It makes us less competitive and sends a message to the most talented academics, scientists and engineers around the world that they are not welcome. It will harm Maryland’s universities and our economy. It is unwise, illegal and un-American.”
On Monday, March 13, Attorney General Frosh will formally join Washington State, along with other states, in the suit.