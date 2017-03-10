Anne Arundel Co. Police Officer Charged With Sexual Assault

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An Anne Arundel County police officer has been charged of sexual assault and has been assigned to administrative duties.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department received a complaint from a citizen alleging misconduct by a police officer.

The Department launched an investigation and learned that Officer Bradly Tuthill had responded to a female citizen’s residence on January 30 to investigate the well-being of an individual.

The victim says that Officer Tuthill returned to her residence later that day and inappropriately touched her back and buttocks with his hand.

On Friday, 2017 a criminal summons was issued and served, charging Tuthill with fourth-degree sex offense, second-degree assault and two counts of malfeasance in office.

Tuthill is a 33-year-old man, who has been employed with the Anne Arundel County Police Department for about 3 and 1/2 years.

Since the investigation began Tuthill’s police powers have been suspended and he has been assigned administrative duties. He will continue in this status pending the outcome of the criminal prosecution and internal investigation.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information about this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

