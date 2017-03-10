Baltimore Ranks in Top Cities for Job Opportunities

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore has been ranked one of the top 25 cities for job opportunities.

A new report compared places based on job openings, salary and cost of living. Tracey Leong reports why Charm City made the list.

Experts tell WJZ millennials are a big driving factor because they’re choosing to move to Baltimore and stay.

Employment opportunities are on an upward trend in the City. The job recruiting site Glassdoor ranked Baltimore 17 out of 25 cities, comparing places based on hiring opportunity, work and life balance and career satisfaction.

“It’s an encouraging sign, that Baltimore is heading in the right direction,” says William Cole, the president of Baltimore Development Corporation, a non-profit focused on Baltimore’s economic growth and development. “We have seen a lot of companies that have chosen to relocate their headquarters here. It creates a sense of destination so people start to pay attention.”

The report found more than 67,000 job openings with a median salary of $58,000 in Baltimore. Making it appealing for job seekers and employers.

“We got some really cool companies that are growing here, Under Armour, financial services firms the ones that are here and continue to grow here, logistics firms that have moved here and are growing,” Cole says.

The cost of living is also relatively affordable, which sweetens the attraction.

“A diverse city with lots of cool neighborhoods, in addition, 13 universities and colleges here and a lot of students are choosing to stay here which is a great part of the story,” he says.

Experts also say that Baltimore is one of the hottest cities for hiring in the pharmaceutical field.

Washington D.C. ranks fifth on the list for job seekers.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook