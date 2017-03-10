Developer Working To Keep Cross Street Market Open Through Renovations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last month, Baltimore developer, Caves Valley Partners, pulled out of plans to renovate Cross Street Market. Now, the Towson-based company is hoping current vendors will be on board with a new proposal, that allows them to stay open through reconstruction.

“We listened to the comments from the community and the merchants and I think we’ve come up with a plan that will accommodate the most people,” says Arsh Mirmiran of Caves Valley Partners.

Under this “Plan B,” construction will occur in phases.

“It was a relief to me knowing that they are going to work on the building and keep us within,” says Henry Reisinger, of Fenwick’s Choice Meats.

“That’s what we wanted from the beginning, but we still haven’t had an opportunity to meet with them so we don’t know the details yet,” says Anna Epsilantis, owner of Big Jim’s Deli.

Caves says they will seek state funding to allow for gradual rent increases, to help ease concerns for tenants.

“We’ve been here 142 years, in the same location, in the same family,” says Lauren Derr, who works at Nunnaly Brothers.

“There’s no telling if we did come back into the new market if they would be our same customers if we would be able to thrive there’s no guarantee.”

Concern lingers over the developer seeking a liquor license, as well as the future of Nick’s Seafood.

“We have always wanted Nick’s to stay,” says Mirmiran. “We are sitting down with them and hoping we can come up with a solution that works for everyone.”

“Revamp it, remodel, do what you need to do to fix it up, but leave things alone,” says Kimberly Travers, who has worked at Nick’s for years. “Leave the people and the atmosphere alone.”

Everyone does agree, the market needs a make-over.

“Talk to me about getting more vendors in here, talk to me about cleaning up the place to where you can get more people in here,” says Henry Reisinger. “Bring some new blood in here as far as businesses.”

“The community in that area is very meaningful to us,” says Mirmiran. “Our goal now is to create Baltimore’s best market, it’s as simple as that.”

The initial proposal had construction beginning this spring. If passed, no word on when construction on Plan B would get underway.

Caves Valley Partners is the developer behind 1111 Light Street and Stadium Square.

