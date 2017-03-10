Drought Warning Issued For Central Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of the Environment issued a drought warning on Thursday for Central Maryland.
This area includes: Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties, except for areas served by the Baltimore City or Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission public water systems.
This is based on “a continuing lack of precipitation that has led to lower-than-normal stream flows and groundwater levels for this time of year in parts of Maryland.”
Everyone is asked to reduce their water use while this drought warning is in effect.
A drought watch is also in effect for East Maryland: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties.
Click here to check the MDE website for more information.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook