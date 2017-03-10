Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Former Guard Admit Smuggling Contraband into Maryland Prison

March 10, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Eastern Correctional Institution

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Maryland prison guard is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a racketeering conspiracy at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.

Federal authorities say 32-year-old Thomas Leimbach of Pocomoke City pleaded guilty Thursday, admitting that he accepted bribes from inmates to smuggle contraband, including narcotics, cell phones and tobacco, into Maryland’s largest state prison.

Leimbach faces sentencing on June 29.

Authorities say Leimbach worked with other correctional officers to smuggle contraband into the prison.  He was arrested in June 2014 after police intercepted a call from an inmate to his sister and the inmate’s mother delivered contraband to Leimbach.

Leimbach was searched and found in possession of prescription drugs and $375 in cash.

 

