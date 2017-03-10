Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Hagerstown Driver Charged with DUI After Pedestrian Killed

March 10, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was drunk when he struck and killed a pedestrian in Hagerstown.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 48-year-old David W. Garlitz, of Hagerstown, failed field sobriety tests after he fatally struck 47-year-old Stacey Ray Higgins early Friday.

Deputies say Garlitz had a blood-alcohol content of .19, more than twice the legal limit.

Garlitz faces multiple charges including negligent automobile homicide-under the influence.

Garlitz was released on a $30,000 unsecured bond. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

 

