Hagerstown Driver Charged with DUI After Pedestrian Killed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was drunk when he struck and killed a pedestrian in Hagerstown.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 48-year-old David W. Garlitz, of Hagerstown, failed field sobriety tests after he fatally struck 47-year-old Stacey Ray Higgins early Friday.
Deputies say Garlitz had a blood-alcohol content of .19, more than twice the legal limit.
Garlitz faces multiple charges including negligent automobile homicide-under the influence.
Garlitz was released on a $30,000 unsecured bond. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.