Haynie: News About Dixon Put A Damper On Ravens’ Big Day

As NFL free-agency moved into overdrive, the Baltimore Ravens have been one of the busier teams in the league when it came to the transaction wire. After a quiet off season, the Ravens have made of flurry of moves to create cap space and improve the roster.

Unfortunately, Baltimore got some news on Thursday that has put somewhat of a damper on an otherwise festive last 24 hours or so.

Running back Kenneth Dixon has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The news comes days after Head Coach John Harbaugh said he believes Dixon could be “one of the top backs in this league.”

Dixon, out of Louisiana Tech, averaged 4.3 yards per carry and rushed for 382 yards with two TD’s as a rookie in 2016. Obviously, his role was expected to expand in the upcoming season.

The Ravens did announce on Thursday that they have signed S Tony Jefferson, RB Danny Woodhead and retained QB Ryan Mallett. They also picked up the contract option of WR Mike Wallace.

So, the news isn’t all bad.

But the Dixon suspension is definitely not something that Baltimore fans were expecting to hear on the day that free-agency officially started in the NFL.