Maryland Basketball Takes on the Son of Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– As Maryland prepares to take on Northwestern Friday night, a player on Northwestern’s team is gaining notoriety after Thursday’s first round Big Ten tournament win against Rutgers.
Charlie Hall, a sophomore forward on the Northwestern University’s men’s basketball team, is the son of actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Dreyfus may be best known from her roles in Seinfeld and HBO’s Veep.
Hall played the final 1:07 minutes in Northwestern’s 83-61 win versus Rutgers.
Maryland takes on Northwestern Friday at 8:55 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.
