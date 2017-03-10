Maryland Basketball Takes on the Son of Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

March 10, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Maryland Basketball, Northwestern University

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– As Maryland prepares to take on Northwestern Friday night, a player on Northwestern’s team is gaining notoriety after Thursday’s first round Big Ten tournament win against Rutgers.

Charlie Hall, a sophomore forward on the Northwestern University’s men’s basketball team, is the son of actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

RELATED: Maryland Faces Northwestern In Big Ten Tournament Tonight

Dreyfus may be best known from her roles in Seinfeld and HBO’s Veep.

Hall played the final 1:07 minutes in Northwestern’s 83-61 win versus Rutgers.

WATCH the video of Dreyfus cheering on her son.

Maryland takes on Northwestern Friday at 8:55 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

