Mayor, Officials Present Funding Plan for Baltimore Schools

March 10, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Public Schools, Funding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and other elected officials announced a funding plan for Baltimore City Public Schools that would allocate roughly $180 million in city and state funds.

The funding package, announced Friday, includes a $24 million grant for counties with declining enrollment and partial funding for districts will full-day Pre-K. The plan also includes roughly $4 million from bottle tax revenue, and $20-22 million from the city.

Baltimore Education Coalition Co-Chair Sharicca Boldon said the plan represents a step in the right direction, but that more work needs to be done to secure adequate funding for the cash-strapped school system. Boldon said, “we can’t afford to be complacent.”

The funding package includes plans to allocate $180 million over a three-year period.

 

