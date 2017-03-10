Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Md. Animal Hospital Needs Fish Donations For Injured Bald Eagle

March 10, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: Chadwell Animal Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Harford County animal hospital is looking for fish donations for a bald eagle it has been nursing back to health after she got hit by a Mack truck in November.

“We are requesting local, fresh smaller fish,” Chadwell Animal Hospital posted on its Facebook page. “Not alive, no carp. Please contact us at 443-512-8338, if you can help. Or simply stop by during hours to donate.”

Mac the eagle sustained an elbow fracture when she was hit and she is expected to be released in a few months as it heals.

Chadwell Animal Hospital is located at 3004 Emmorton Road in Abingdon.

