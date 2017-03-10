Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Moving On To 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk Thanks Ravens And Baltimore Fans

March 10, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Fullback, Kyle Juszczyk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fullback Kyle Juszczyk was a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2013.

Juszczyk became the Raven’s starting fullback with the release of Vonta Leach back in 2014. His first career reception was a nine-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco. Juszczyk finished the 2014 season with 19 receptions for 182 receiving yards and a touchdown while starting 14 games and appearing in all 16.

In 2016, he was elected as an original selection to his first Pro Bowl.

On March 9, 2017, Juszczyk announced he would be leaving Baltimore.

Juszczyk signed the largest-ever NFL contract for a fullback, inking a 4-year, $21 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia