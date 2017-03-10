Moving On To 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk Thanks Ravens And Baltimore Fans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fullback Kyle Juszczyk was a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2013.
Juszczyk became the Raven’s starting fullback with the release of Vonta Leach back in 2014. His first career reception was a nine-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco. Juszczyk finished the 2014 season with 19 receptions for 182 receiving yards and a touchdown while starting 14 games and appearing in all 16.
In 2016, he was elected as an original selection to his first Pro Bowl.
On March 9, 2017, Juszczyk announced he would be leaving Baltimore.
These last 4 years have had a huge impact on my life. Thank you Steve Biscotti, Ozzie Newsome and Coach Harbaugh for taking a chance on a fullback from Harvard. Special thank you to Steve, Marty, Andy and Thomas and everyone else in the building who personally had a hand in my development. I'm thankful for Ravens fans being so good to me and for all the lifelong relationships I have developed in Baltimore. My experience as a Raven will forever be apart of me and I'm a better football player and person because of it. Thank you Baltimore!
Juszczyk signed the largest-ever NFL contract for a fullback, inking a 4-year, $21 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers.