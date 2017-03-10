Orioles Name Minor League Managers, Coaches And Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced the coaching staffs for their seven minor league affiliates for the 2017 season.
Brian Graham enters his 10th season with the Orioles and fifth as Director of Player Development. John Wasdin joins the Orioles in his first season as Minor League Pitching Coordinator. Wasdin pitched in 26 games for the Orioles in 2001.
Ron Johnson returns for his sixth season as manager at Triple-A Norfolk. The 2017 season will be his 24th as a minor league manager. Mike Griffin will serve as Pitching Coach for the ninth straight season with Norfolk. Sean Berry will serve as Hitting Coach for the Tides in his third season. Jose Hernández, who played 15 years in the majors, will serve as Field Coach/Third Base Coach for Norfolk, his fifth consecutive season with the Tides.
Mark Shires will serve his 19th year as an Athletic Trainer in the Orioles’ system and his 11th year with the Tides. Trevor Howell returns for his sixth season in the Orioles’ organization and fourth as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for Norfolk.
Gary Kendall enters his seventh season as manager at Double-A Bowie. In 2015, he led the club to its first Eastern League Championship. This season marks Kendall’s 18th in the organization. Kennie Steenstra, who served as Pitching Coach for Frederick in 2009 and from 2013-16, returns for his fourth season as Pitching Coach for the Baysox after previously serving in the same role from 2010-12. It will be his 13th year in the organization.
Butch Davis returns to the Orioles organization after spending the previous two seasons as First Base Coach for the Minnesota Twins. He enters his first season as Hitting Coach with Bowie, where he previously coached in 2000, 2003-05, and 2013-14. Pat Wesley begins his third season as an Athletic Trainer for the Baysox. Strength and Conditioning Coach Pat Armstrong returns for his eighth year in the organization and sixth year at Bowie.
Buck Britton, the older brother of Orioles LHP Zach Britton, enters his first season as Hitting Coach for the Shorebirds. A former Orioles farmhand, Britton was selected by the Orioles in the 35th round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft.
Kevin Bradshaw enters his second season as manager of the Aberdeen IronBirds. Mark Hendrickson, a former Major League pitcher of 10 seasons, including three with the Orioles from 2009-11, will begin his first season as Pitching Coach at Aberdeen.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES 2017 PLAYER DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT
Director, Player Development Brian Graham
Director, Minor League Operations Kent Qualls
Manager, Minor League & International Administration J. Maria Arellano
Assistant Director, Minor League and International Operations Cale Cox
Administrator, Sarasota Operations Len Johnston
Coordinator, Minor League Pitching John Wasdin
Coordinator, Minor League Hitting Jeff Manto
Coordinator, Minor League Catching Don Werner
Coordinator, Minor League Infield Dave Anderson
Coordinator, Pitching Rehabilitation Scott McGregor
Coordinator, Florida and Latin America Pitching Dave Schmidt
Coordinator, Minor League Medical Dave Walker
Coordinator, Sarasota Strength and Conditioning Ryan Driscoll
Athletic Trainer, Pitching Performance Chris Correnti
Instructor, Special Assignment B.J. Surhoff
Instructor, Special Assignment Mike Bordick
Pitching Instructor, Special Assignment Ramón Martinez
Director, Dominican Baseball Operations Nelson Norman
Director, Dominican Academy Felipe Rojas Alou, Jr.
Coordinator, Dominican Field Miguel Jabalera
Administrator, Dominican Academy Jorge Perozo
Coordinator, Latin American Medical Manny Lopez
Manager, Minor League Equipment Jake Parker
Manager, Dominican Equipment Franklin Fajardo