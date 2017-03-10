Orioles Name Minor League Managers, Coaches And Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced the coaching staffs for their seven minor league affiliates for the 2017 season.

Brian Graham enters his 10th season with the Orioles and fifth as Director of Player Development. John Wasdin joins the Orioles in his first season as Minor League Pitching Coordinator. Wasdin pitched in 26 games for the Orioles in 2001.

Ron Johnson returns for his sixth season as manager at Triple-A Norfolk. The 2017 season will be his 24th as a minor league manager. Mike Griffin will serve as Pitching Coach for the ninth straight season with Norfolk. Sean Berry will serve as Hitting Coach for the Tides in his third season. Jose Hernández, who played 15 years in the majors, will serve as Field Coach/Third Base Coach for Norfolk, his fifth consecutive season with the Tides.

Mark Shires will serve his 19th year as an Athletic Trainer in the Orioles’ system and his 11th year with the Tides. Trevor Howell returns for his sixth season in the Orioles’ organization and fourth as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for Norfolk.

Gary Kendall enters his seventh season as manager at Double-A Bowie. In 2015, he led the club to its first Eastern League Championship. This season marks Kendall’s 18th in the organization. Kennie Steenstra, who served as Pitching Coach for Frederick in 2009 and from 2013-16, returns for his fourth season as Pitching Coach for the Baysox after previously serving in the same role from 2010-12. It will be his 13th year in the organization.

Butch Davis returns to the Orioles organization after spending the previous two seasons as First Base Coach for the Minnesota Twins. He enters his first season as Hitting Coach with Bowie, where he previously coached in 2000, 2003-05, and 2013-14. Pat Wesley begins his third season as an Athletic Trainer for the Baysox. Strength and Conditioning Coach Pat Armstrong returns for his eighth year in the organization and sixth year at Bowie.

Buck Britton, the older brother of Orioles LHP Zach Britton, enters his first season as Hitting Coach for the Shorebirds. A former Orioles farmhand, Britton was selected by the Orioles in the 35th round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft.

Kevin Bradshaw enters his second season as manager of the Aberdeen IronBirds. Mark Hendrickson, a former Major League pitcher of 10 seasons, including three with the Orioles from 2009-11, will begin his first season as Pitching Coach at Aberdeen.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES 2017 PLAYER DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

Director, Player Development Brian Graham

Director, Minor League Operations Kent Qualls

Manager, Minor League & International Administration J. Maria Arellano

Assistant Director, Minor League and International Operations Cale Cox

Administrator, Sarasota Operations Len Johnston

Coordinator, Minor League Pitching John Wasdin

Coordinator, Minor League Hitting Jeff Manto

Coordinator, Minor League Catching Don Werner

Coordinator, Minor League Infield Dave Anderson

Coordinator, Pitching Rehabilitation Scott McGregor

Coordinator, Florida and Latin America Pitching Dave Schmidt

Coordinator, Minor League Medical Dave Walker

Coordinator, Sarasota Strength and Conditioning Ryan Driscoll

Athletic Trainer, Pitching Performance Chris Correnti

Instructor, Special Assignment B.J. Surhoff

Instructor, Special Assignment Mike Bordick

Pitching Instructor, Special Assignment Ramón Martinez

Director, Dominican Baseball Operations Nelson Norman

Director, Dominican Academy Felipe Rojas Alou, Jr.

Coordinator, Dominican Field Miguel Jabalera

Administrator, Dominican Academy Jorge Perozo

Coordinator, Latin American Medical Manny Lopez

Manager, Minor League Equipment Jake Parker

Manager, Dominican Equipment Franklin Fajardo