Ravens Release Ladarius Webb, Free Up $5.5. Million In Cap Space

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced they will be releasing Lardarius Webb.
Webb has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Ravens.
Webb took a $2 million pay cut in 2015 and switching from cornerback to safety last season.
However, with the combination of Webb being 31 years old, the ability to save $5.5 million in cap space and the addition of Tony Jefferson, the move was bound to happen.
He finished with 428 tackles, 13 interceptions, 87 passes defensed and three touchdowns in Baltimore.