Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Ravens Release Ladarius Webb, Free Up $5.5. Million In Cap Space

March 10, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Ladarius Webb, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced they will be releasing Lardarius Webb.

Webb has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Ravens.

Webb took a $2 million pay cut in 2015 and switching from cornerback to safety last season.

However, with the combination of Webb being 31 years old, the ability to save $5.5 million in cap space and the addition of Tony Jefferson, the move was bound to happen.

He finished with 428 tackles, 13 interceptions, 87 passes defensed and three touchdowns in Baltimore.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia