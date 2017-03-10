Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Son Charged With Mom’s Strangulation After Funeral Home Notices Trauma Marks

March 10, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Medical examiners first declined to investigate 63-year-old Cathy Kuhn’s death Wednesday, but on Friday morning police said her 32-year-old son is charged with murdering her.

According to Baltimore Police, staff members at the funeral home are the ones who discovered signs of trauma to her head and neck and called police.

After further investigation, police say Erich Justin Kuhn of the 3000 block of Hamilton Avenue, strangled his mother while at her home in the 5900 block of Glenoak Avenue Wednesday.

On Thursday, he was arrested and charged with murder.

