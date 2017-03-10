Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

State Police Recover Drugs and About $8200 During Traffic Stop

March 10, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Drug bust, Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police recovered marijuana, cocaine, a scale and about $8,200 during a traffic stop Thursday.

Shortly after 7:30 pm  Thursday, a state police trooper conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Colebrook Road in Marlow Heights.

The trooper smelled a controlled dangerous substance coming from inside the vehicle. The trooper then had probable cause to search the vehicle and found approximately 65 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and about $8,200 in cash.

Both passengers in the vehicle were arrested.  The first passenger was identified as Michelle Price-Bey, 33, of Washington, D.C. and the other passenger was identified as Karon Blalock, 22, of Washington, D.C.

They were charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Anyone with information regarding this arrest is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack at (301)345-3101.

