State Police Recover Drugs and About $8200 During Traffic Stop

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police recovered marijuana, cocaine, a scale and about $8,200 during a traffic stop Thursday.
Shortly after 7:30 pm Thursday, a state police trooper conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Colebrook Road in Marlow Heights.
The trooper smelled a controlled dangerous substance coming from inside the vehicle. The trooper then had probable cause to search the vehicle and found approximately 65 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and about $8,200 in cash.
Both passengers in the vehicle were arrested. The first passenger was identified as Michelle Price-Bey, 33, of Washington, D.C. and the other passenger was identified as Karon Blalock, 22, of Washington, D.C.
They were charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Anyone with information regarding this arrest is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack at (301)345-3101.
