Terps Color Analyst Chris Knoche Says Players Are Loyal To Turgeon

Chris Knoche is in his 15th season as the color analyst for the Terps men’s basketball radio broadcasts. Knoche joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Terps taking on Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament tonight.
Coach Mark Turgeon let off a little steam on Twitter earlier this week, but Knoche says he’s known for that kind of “bloodletting.”
He continued to say, “[Turgeon] is one of those guys that’s crazy honest. Sometimes honest to a fault. It didn’t surprise me and I think that’s one of the thing that endears him to his team. The times that I am around them, they hang on his every word. It’s amazing how loyal they are to him and of course how loyal he is to them.”
