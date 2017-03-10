WEATHER BLOG: Here Comes The Cold

TGIF!

Hi Everyone!

Here comes the cold. HERE COMES THE COLD!!!! All I can do is smile about this one. Let me explain.

Soon enough, SOON ENOUGH we will be into Spring and all the “action” that goes along with Spring, then Summer, then Fall weekends. This will be one of the last legit chances to have reason to do nothing. ZERO! Partly sunny with a wind chill tomorrow of 22°.The wind chill tomorrow night, under clear skies, 8°. Sunday we lose the wind chill but the honest temps, under sunny/clear skies will be 40° day, and 20° night. AMPLE reason to renew your, “License to chill” as Jimmy Buffett would intone. Have at it!!

One more thing, REMEMBER that we go back to Daylight Savings Time this weekend. Set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night, and be sure to change the batteries in your Carbon Monoxide detectors too.

TGIF…ain’t it the truth!

MB!